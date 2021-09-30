RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: here is the Direct Dwnload link, syllabus and more

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Cell is in the process of filling up more than one lakh Group D posts in the Railways. So far only the application process has been completed. After this CBT means Computer Based Test will be conducted. For this, the first notification will be issued that when the exam is to be held. CBT 1 will be conducted in multiple phases. Once the schedule of CBT 1 is released, it will be clear how many candidates are to be examined in the first phase.

CBT 1 will have questions from different subjects and will be online. Therefore, the candidates should also practice to operate the computer. The candidates’ paper will be started automatically on the computer at the exam center and will be submitted automatically after the completion of time. The admit card for appearing in the computer based exam will be issued to the candidates who successfully applied for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the exam on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.

