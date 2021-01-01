RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Here is the Download direct link rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: The board has already made it clear that no candidate will be sent the admit card through post.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Cell may soon release the admit card for those who applied for government jobs in railways. Actually RRB is recruiting RRC under Group D. More than one lakh posts are to be recruited through this recruitment process. For this recruitment process, first the schedule of railway exam will be released and along with this the link to check admit card details will be activated. In that it will be known when whose exam is to be held. At the same time, the admit card can be issued four days before the date of the exam like it was done for the RRB NTPC recruitment process.
The board has already made it clear that admit card will not be sent to any candidate through post. Admit card to the candidates rrbcdg.gov.in You have to download it and take a print out of it. The date of exam and admit card will be intimated to the candidates on their registered mobile number and email.
5:01 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
Selection will be done on so many posts under RRB Group D
Through RRB Group D exam of Indian Railways, there will be selection for various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T Departments).
4:35 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
national level exam
This recruitment is conducted to select candidates for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. RRB Group D is a national level exam, which is conducted by RRBs on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).
4:06 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics
In this exam, questions will be asked from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning.
3:26 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
topics of mathematics
In this exam questions will be asked from Mathematics subject from the topics like Number System, Percentage, BODMAS, LCM-HCF, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Profit and Loss etc.
2:55 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
keep this in mind
Candidates need to carry their admit card and photo identity proof to appear in RRB Group D exam. Please note that the candidates arriving late will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
2:25 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
These rules have to be followed
Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, it will be mandatory for the candidates to wear a mask to appear in the examination. Apart from this, they will have to keep distance from other candidates and also have to keep sanitizer with them.
1:49 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
exam was postponed
Due to the rising Kovid-19 cases in the country, the board had postponed the examination by issuing a notice on 31 May. It was said in the information that information related to the examination will be given only after the improvement in the Kovid-19 situation.
1:16 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
exam was postponed
12:46 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
job opportunity in railway
South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply online through official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is 10 October 2021.
11:42 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
Here you will get the admit card
The admit card for appearing in the computer based exam will be issued to the candidates who successfully applied for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.
11:07 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
It will be issued before admit card
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. Please note that the link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card.
10:30 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
RRB Group D Exam Pattern
A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from Hindi and English language.
9:46 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
Selected candidates will get this salary
Candidates selected through RRB Group D exam will be given a salary of Rs 18000 per month. Apart from salary, candidates will also get additional allowance.
9:16 (IST) 14 Sep 2021
Examination will be conducted in these states
RRB Group D exam will be conducted at various centers in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
