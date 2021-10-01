RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Here is the exam pattern and syllabus, Download admit card – RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Group D exam admit card, these websites will continue on

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the RRB Group D Exam date soon. After this the admit cards for these exams will be issued. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card from the regional website of Railways. Let us inform that earlier this examination was to be conducted from April to June but it was postponed in view of the increasing Kovid-19 cases in the country. Let us inform that through this process, 103769 vacancies are to be recruited.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates Check Here

A few days ago, the Railway Recruitment Board had issued a notice stating that the Group D exam will be conducted after the RRB NTPC exam is over. the board in the hall RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 has also been issued. In Group D exam, questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs. A total of 100 questions will be asked from these subjects and candidates will be given 90 minutes. Candidates keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE