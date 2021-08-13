RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Here is the exam pattern and syllabus, Download admit card – RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D Phase 1 admit card, Direct link to download will be found here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: After the completion of the application process for Group D posts in the Railways, now a computer-based test will be conducted. The Computer Based Test 1 of RRB Group D can also be similar to that of RRB NTPC CBT 1. For this also the notification for the exam date can be issued first, and the admit card is expected to be issued 4 days before the exam. Questions can be asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs in RRB Group D exam.

Candidates need to carry their admit card and photo identity proof to appear in RRB Group D exam. Please note that the candidates arriving late will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Candidates rrc-wr.com You can also get updates from Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, it will be mandatory for the candidates to wear a mask to appear in the examination. Apart from this, they will have to keep distance from other candidates and also have to keep sanitizer with them.

