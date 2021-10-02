RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: here is the Group D Admit Card Direct Download link, syllabus and more
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: After the release of the admit card for the exam, candidates will also have to affix a passport size photograph on the admit card.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The recruitment process is going on to fill up more than 1 lakh vacancies in Railways. Notification was issued in 2019 to fill these posts. The candidates who applied for these posts are waiting for the release of the exam date and admit card. More than 2 crore candidates had applied for the RRB Group D recruitment. The Computer Based Test will be conducted in several phases. Earlier CBT 1 of RRB NTPC was also conducted in multiple phases. In the same way the exam will be conducted for the recruitment of RRB Group D.
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE
After the issuance of the admit card for the exam, candidates will also have to affix a passport size photograph of themselves on the admit card. Along with this, candidates will also have to carry a photo ID proof to the exam center. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password. Travel passes will also be issued by the board for the reserved category candidates. Travel pass will not be issued to all the candidates.
Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE
Live Updates
3:09 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Selected candidates will get this much salary
Candidates selected through RRB Group D exam will be given a salary of Rs 18000 per month. Apart from salary, candidates will also get additional allowance.
2:33 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
In this exam, questions will be asked from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning.
1:56 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Mathematics Topics
In this exam questions will be asked from Mathematics subject from the topics like Number System, Percentage, BODMAS, LCM-HCF, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Profit and Loss etc.
1:15 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D Exam Pattern
A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from Hindi and English language.
12:45 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Questions will be asked from these subjects
In RRB Group D exam questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs.
12:17 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam will be conducted in these phases
RRB Group D exam consists of Computer Best Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Examination Authority reserves the right to conduct CBT in single or multistage.
11:50 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Here’s the admit card
The admit card for appearing in the computer based exam will be issued to the candidates who successfully applied for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.
11:07 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam was postponed
Due to the rising Kovid-19 cases in the country, the board had postponed the examination by issuing a notice on 31 May. It was said in the information that information related to the examination will be given only after the improvement in the Kovid-19 situation.
10:33 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: National Level Exam
This recruitment is conducted to select candidates for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. RRB Group D is a national level exam, which is conducted by RRBs on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).
10:02 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: It will be released before admit card
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. The link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card.
9:32 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam date to be announced soon
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:00 (IST) 2 Oct 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: These posts will be selected
Indian Railways conducts RRB Group D exam for recruitment to various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments).
#RRB #Group #Exam #Date #Admit #Card #Sarkari #Result #Live #News #Updates #Group #Admit #Card #Direct #Download #link #syllabus
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.