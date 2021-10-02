RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: here is the Group D Admit Card Direct Download link, syllabus and more

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The recruitment process is going on to fill up more than 1 lakh vacancies in Railways. Notification was issued in 2019 to fill these posts. The candidates who applied for these posts are waiting for the release of the exam date and admit card. More than 2 crore candidates had applied for the RRB Group D recruitment. The Computer Based Test will be conducted in several phases. Earlier CBT 1 of RRB NTPC was also conducted in multiple phases. In the same way the exam will be conducted for the recruitment of RRB Group D.

After the issuance of the admit card for the exam, candidates will also have to affix a passport size photograph of themselves on the admit card. Along with this, candidates will also have to carry a photo ID proof to the exam center. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password. Travel passes will also be issued by the board for the reserved category candidates. Travel pass will not be issued to all the candidates.

