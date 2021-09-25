RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Indian railway job for more than one lakh candidates

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The process is going on to fill more than one lakh Group D posts in Railways. The application process for this was completed in 2019 itself. Along with this the recruitment process of RRB NTPC is also going on. Now the candidates are waiting for the dates of Computer Based Test CBT 1 for the recruitment of RRB Group D. Once the date is released, it will be clear when the exam is to be held. It will be known only after the release of the exam schedule when the admit cards will be issued.

RRB Group D The admit cards of RRB NTPC will be issued 4 days before the exam as were done for RRB NTPC. Candidates will also have to affix a passport size photograph on the admit card. Apart from this, candidates will also have to carry a photo ID proof with them. RRB Group D exam will be conducted at various centers in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

