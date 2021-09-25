RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Indian railway job for more than one lakh candidates
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D exam will be conducted at various centers in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Will go
RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: The process is going on to fill more than one lakh Group D posts in Railways. The application process for this was completed in 2019 itself. Along with this the recruitment process of RRB NTPC is also going on. Now the candidates are waiting for the dates of Computer Based Test CBT 1 for the recruitment of RRB Group D. Once the date is released, it will be clear when the exam is to be held. It will be known only after the release of the exam schedule when the admit cards will be issued.
RRB Group D The admit cards of RRB NTPC will be issued 4 days before the exam as were done for RRB NTPC. Candidates will also have to affix a passport size photograph on the admit card. Apart from this, candidates will also have to carry a photo ID proof with them. RRB Group D exam will be conducted at various centers in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
4:00 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D Exam Pattern
A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from Hindi and English language.
3:41 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: These rules have to be followed
Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, it will be mandatory for the candidates to wear a mask to appear in the examination. Apart from this, they will have to keep distance from other candidates and also have to keep sanitizer with them.
3:20 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam will be conducted in these states
RRB Group D exam will be conducted at various centers in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
2:52 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
More than 300 posts are vacant in South East Central Railway (SECR)
South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for 339 Trade Apprentice vacancies under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Nagpur Division and Workshop Motibagh. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for SECR Vacancy is October 5, 2021.
2:20 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
Selection will be like this in Railways
Candidates for the posts of Apprentice are to be selected on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/SSC/10th (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage.
1:51 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
There should be so many qualifications to apply for the vacant posts of railways
Candidate must have passed SSC / Matric / 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks from recognized board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT.
1:20 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
Opportunity for many posts in Northern Railway
Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway (RRC NR), Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply through official website rrcnr.org. The last date to apply is October 20, 2021.
12:47 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
Opportunity for many posts of Apprentice
South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from candidates for the post of Apprentice. Eligible candidates can apply online through official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is 10 October 2021.
12:07 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Board had given this information
RRB Group D exam was to be conducted from May 31 but due to the increasing number of corona cases, this exam was postponed. Railway had also issued a notice regarding the exam, in which it was said that the information related to the exam will be given only after the situation of corona virus improves.
11:35 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Selection will be done in so many stages
RRB Group D exam consists of Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. In RRB Group D exam questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs.
11:06 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Candidates will get this much time in the exam
In RRB Group D exam, candidates will be asked a total of 100 questions from all the subjects. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct question. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions.
10:30 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Admit card will be available on these websites
Candidates who had successfully applied for RRB Group D Exam will be able to download their admit card through the regional website of Indian Railways after the release of admit card.
10:00 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Here’s the admit card
The admit card for appearing in the computer based exam will be issued to the candidates who successfully applied for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.
9:33 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Keep these things in mind
Candidates appearing in the RRB Group D exam must carry their photo identity proof along with the admit card to the exam center. Candidates arriving late to the exam center will not be given entry.
9:03 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: This exam is of national level
RRB Group D exam is a national level exam. This recruitment is conducted to select candidates for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix.
8:28 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Regional Websites of Railways
rrbahmedabad.gov.in, rrbajmer.gov.in, rrbald.gov.in, rrbbnc.gov.in, rrbbpl.nic.in, rrbbbs.gov.in, rrbbilaspur.gov.in, rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai. gov.in, rrbgkp.gov.in, rrbguwahati.gov.in, rrbjammu.nic.in, rrbkolkata.gov.in, rrbmalda.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in, rrbpatna.gov. in, rrbranchi.gov.in, rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, .rrbsiliguri.gov.in
8:03 (IST) 25 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exams were postponed
The RRB Group D exams were to be conducted from May 31 but were postponed due to rising corona cases in the country. In this regard, the Railways had also issued a notice in which it was said that the information related to the exam will be given only after the situation of corona virus improves.
