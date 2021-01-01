RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Know here how to download admit card

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Group D recruitment is going on in Railways under Railway Recruitment Cell. If you had applied for this then you will also be waiting for your admit card. Admit card for this will be issued soon. Once the admit card is issued, it will be clear when whose exam is to be held. It is expected that the exam will be conducted like RRB NTPC. Because the number of candidates in this is more as compared to RRB NTPC. For this also the admit card will be issued first. Apart from the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell, the admit card will also be issued on the respective regional websites.

The admit card and travel pass of the exam will be issued by the RRB after the release of the Group D exam date. After the issuance of travel pass and admit card, candidates will be able to check by visiting the official website of the department. Apart from Hindi and English, the exam will also be conducted in 15 other languages. Questions will be asked from General Science, Maths, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs in the exam.

