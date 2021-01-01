RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: Know here how to download hall ticket
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Candidates will be selected for the posts of RRB Group D on the basis of written exam, physical test and documents verification.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Cell is going to release the admit card soon notification for those who applied for the government jobs under RRB Group D in Railways. Once the notification is released, it will be clear when the exams are to be held. The exam date and travel pass download link will be activated before the admit card is issued. Travel pass will not be issued to all the candidates, it will be issued only to the reserved category candidates. Its link will be activated on rrbcdg.gov.in.
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE
Candidates will be selected for the posts of RRB Group D on the basis of written exam, physical test and documents verification. Only those candidates who will qualify the written test will be called for physical test. RRB Gorup D In this exam questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Life Science of CBSE class 10 level from General Science and in this exam questions will be asked from subjects like Current Affairs, Science and Technology, Sports, Culture, Personality, Economics, Politics in General Awareness. Will go
4:55 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam will be conducted in these states
RRB Group D exam will be conducted at various centers in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
4:35 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Selected candidates will get this salary
Candidates selected through RRB Group D exam will be given a salary of Rs 18000 per month. Apart from salary, candidates will also get additional allowance.
4:15 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
In this exam questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc.
3:52 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Topics of Mathematics
In this exam questions will be asked from Mathematics subject from the topics like Number System, Percentage, BODMAS, LCM-HCF, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Profit and Loss etc.
3:31 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D Exam Pattern
A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from Hindi and English language.
3:02 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Questions will be asked from these topics
In RRB Group D exam questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs.
2:37 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam will be conducted in these phases
RRB Group D exam consists of Computer Best Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Examination Authority reserves the right to conduct CBT in single or multistage.
2:09 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Here’s the admit card
The admit card for appearing in the computer based exam will be issued to the candidates who successfully applied for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.
1:49 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam was postponed
1:28 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Candidates raised this demand
Since the announcement of the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 Final Exam Schedule, candidates are demanding to release the RRB Group D Exam Schedule.
1:09 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Board had issued this information
All the registered candidates are demanding to declare the exam schedule. This exam is likely to be conducted in the month of August. The board had already informed that the Group D exam will be conducted after the RRB NTPC exam is conducted.
12:43 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: So many candidates have registered
Railway Recruitment Board had released the official notification for RRB Group D Level 1 recruitment on 12 March 2019. There are 1,03,769 posts to be recruited through this recruitment process. Around 2.5 crore candidates had registered for the RRB Group D Exam.
12:14 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: National Level Exam
This recruitment is conducted to select candidates for various posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. RRB Group D is a national level exam, which is conducted by RRBs on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC).
11:51 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam was postponed
11:31 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Candidates will be selected like this
11:06 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Topics of General Science and General Awareness
10:34 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: It will be released before admit card
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. The link to check exam city, exam date, mock test and travel pass will be activated before the release of the admit card.
10:03 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam date to be announced soon
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:40 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: Vacant Posts
RRB Group D notification was released in 2019. Under this recruitment process, 103769 vacancies are to be recruited.
9:20 (IST) 31 Aug 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates: These posts will be selected
Indian Railways conducts RRB Group D exam for recruitment to various posts of Track Maintainer Grade 4, Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T departments).
