RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates: know here when admit card will be available to download

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Candidates applying for government jobs under RRB Group D in Railways can get the information about the release of the exam date by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) soon. Admit cards will be issued only after the release of the exam date. After the release of the admit card, candidates will know what time and where their exam is. Candidates will get the information about the release of the exam date on the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D exams can also be conducted like RRB NTPC. The number of candidates who applied for this exam is more as compared to the candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC exam. The admit card and travel pass of the exam will be issued by the RRB after the release of the Group D exam date. After the issuance of travel pass and admit card, candidates will be able to check by visiting the official website of the department. Questions will be asked from General Science, Maths, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs in RRB Group D exam.

