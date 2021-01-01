RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card, Sarkari Result 2021 Live News Updates

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 LIVE Updates: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) may soon release the RRB Group D Exam dates. After this the board will issue the admit card for these exams. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card from the regional website of Railways. Let us inform that earlier this examination was to be conducted from April to June but it was postponed in view of the increasing Kovid-19 cases in the country. Let us inform that through this process, 103769 vacancies are to be recruited.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

This exam has been delayed due to Corona pandemic. This exam was scheduled to be held from April to June. Candidates need to carry their admit card and photo identity proof to appear in RRB Group D exam. Please note that the candidates arriving late will not be allowed to appear in the examination. A few days ago, the Railway Recruitment Board had issued a notice stating that the Group D exam will be conducted after the RRB NTPC exam is over. In Group D exam, questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs. A total of 100 questions will be asked from these subjects and candidates will be given 90 minutes. Candidates keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.