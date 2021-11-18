RRB Group D Admit Card 2021: RRB Group D Admit Card: Find Out When RRB Group D Admit Card Will Come, Details Here – RRB Group D Admit Card RRB Group D Exam Date Latest Update
Highlights
- Group D exam date may come soon.
- More than 1 lakh posts will be filled.
- 1.5 crore candidates had applied for this recruitment.
When will the admission card arrive?
The Railway Recruitment Board issues their Admission Card (RRB Group D Admit Card 2021) 4 days before the examination. Admission card for Railway Group D exam will also be issued 4 days before the exam. Tickets will be issued on all RRB websites and candidates can download their tickets from RRB websites in their region. Candidates are required to log in with the help of application number and date of birth to download their tickets.
RRB Group D Salary
RRB Group D Salary 18000 / – Rs. The 7th CPC will be in Level 01 of Pay Matrix with initial payment of Rs. Other allowances will also be accepted. After adding allowances and honorarium, the total salary is Rs. 22,000 – Rs. 25,000 / -. If we talk about salary scale, it will be Rs. 5,200-20,200 per month in addition to travel allowance, grade pay Rs. 1800, basic salary Rs.
RRB Group D Exam: RRB Group D exam will be easy, first understand the entire syllabus
At the same time, the rent allowance varies according to the city where you live. In addition, the HRA allowance you receive depends on the population of the cities in your classification. In addition you get daily allowance, mileage over 8 kms, transport allowance, compensation in case of leave, allowance for night duty, fixed vehicle allowance and overtime allowance.
#RRB #Group #Admit #Card #RRB #Group #Admit #Card #Find #RRB #Group #Admit #Card #Details #RRB #Group #Admit #Card #RRB #Group #Exam #Date #Latest #Update
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.