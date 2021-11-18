RRB Group D Admit Card 2021: RRB Group D Admit Card: Find Out When RRB Group D Admit Card Will Come, Details Here – RRB Group D Admit Card RRB Group D Exam Date Latest Update

Highlights Group D exam date may come soon.

More than 1 lakh posts will be filled.

1.5 crore candidates had applied for this recruitment.

The wait for RRB Group D exam dates is over. The date of the 2019 recruitment test has not been announced yet. At first, the Railways kept looking for an agency to conduct the examination and later due to Kovid the examination (RRB Group D examination) could not be held. More than 1 lakh posts will be filled by the largest recruitment in the country. 1.5 crore candidates had applied for these posts. These candidates are eagerly awaiting the RRB Group D Exam Date. According to media reports, exam dates may come in the next few days. However, no official information has been released yet.



When will the admission card arrive?

The Railway Recruitment Board issues their Admission Card (RRB Group D Admit Card 2021) 4 days before the examination. Admission card for Railway Group D exam will also be issued 4 days before the exam. Tickets will be issued on all RRB websites and candidates can download their tickets from RRB websites in their region. Candidates are required to log in with the help of application number and date of birth to download their tickets.

RRB Group D Salary

RRB Group D Salary 18000 / – Rs. The 7th CPC will be in Level 01 of Pay Matrix with initial payment of Rs. Other allowances will also be accepted. After adding allowances and honorarium, the total salary is Rs. 22,000 – Rs. 25,000 / -. If we talk about salary scale, it will be Rs. 5,200-20,200 per month in addition to travel allowance, grade pay Rs. 1800, basic salary Rs.

At the same time, the rent allowance varies according to the city where you live. In addition, the HRA allowance you receive depends on the population of the cities in your classification. In addition you get daily allowance, mileage over 8 kms, transport allowance, compensation in case of leave, allowance for night duty, fixed vehicle allowance and overtime allowance.