RRB Group D admit card is awaited, questions will come from here in the paper

The exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from English and Hindi. It will be online. The paper will be conducted for the duration of 90 minutes.
Youth from all over the country had applied for government jobs in railways. Its application process was completed in 2019 itself. After this it was said that after the completion of CBT 1 of RRB NTPC, CBT 1 of RRB Group D will be conducted, but due to corona coming during the NTPC exam, it got delayed. Now the board is preparing for RRB Group D exam. Before issuing the admit card, the link to check the details of the candidates will be activated by the board, besides the exam schedule will also be issued.
The exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from English and Hindi. It will be online. The paper will be conducted for the duration of 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions in it. There will also be negative marking for RRB Group D exam. The admit cards for Group D have not been issued yet, but you will be required to follow the COVID 19 protocol in the exam hall.
5:00 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
4:41 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
4:10 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
3:50 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Here’s the admit card
The admit card for appearing in the computer based exam will be issued to the candidates who successfully applied for the RRB Group D exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the examination on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.
3:21 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Questions will be asked from these subjects
In RRB Group D exam questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs.
2:47 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Keep this in mind
Candidates need to carry their admit card and photo identity proof to appear in RRB Group D exam. Please note that the candidates arriving late will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
2:18 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
1:47 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
1:08 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: RRB Group D Exam Pattern
A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in RRB Group D exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages apart from Hindi and English language.
12:37 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Mathematics Topics
In this exam questions will be asked from Mathematics subject from the topics like Number System, Percentage, BODMAS, LCM-HCF, Simple and Compound Interest, Algebra, Profit and Loss etc.
12:35 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam was postponed
Due to the rising Kovid-19 cases in the country, the board had postponed the examination by issuing a notice on 31 May. It was said in the information that information related to the examination will be given only after the improvement in the Kovid-19 situation.
12:01 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
In this exam, questions will be asked from Analogy, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Coding-Decoding, Relationship etc. in General Intelligence and Reasoning.
11:34 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
11:04 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
10:33 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
10:04 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Candidates are raising this demand
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC Exam Result is coming soon, candidates are demanding that Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will soon announce the exam date for RRB Group D Exam.
9:31 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: Exam date to be announced soon
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the computer based exam date for RRB Group D very soon. Earlier this exam was to be conducted from April to June. However, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
9:01 (IST) 29 Sep 2021
5:00 (IST) 28 Sep 2021
4:37 (IST) 28 Sep 2021
RRB Group D 2021 Admit Card LIVE Updates: How to be selected in Railways
According to the notification, the merit list will be prepared by combining the high school and ITI marks of all the candidates. Those who make place in this merit list will be called for document verification. Those who will complete the process will be selected.
3:56 (IST) 28 Sep 2021
3:22 (IST) 28 Sep 2021
Age Limit for SECR Recruitment
To apply for these posts the age of the candidates should be between 15 years to 24 years as on July 1, 2021. However, there is a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit for OBC category candidates. Whereas, SC/ ST candidates will get a relaxation of 5 years and Ex-servicemen and PWD candidates 10 years.
2:50 (IST) 28 Sep 2021
