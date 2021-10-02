RRB Group D admit card is awaited, questions will come from here in the paper

The exam will be conducted in 15 languages ​​apart from English and Hindi. It will be online. The paper will be conducted for the duration of 90 minutes.

Youth from all over the country had applied for government jobs in railways. Its application process was completed in 2019 itself. After this it was said that after the completion of CBT 1 of RRB NTPC, CBT 1 of RRB Group D will be conducted, but due to corona coming during the NTPC exam, it got delayed. Now the board is preparing for RRB Group D exam. Before issuing the admit card, the link to check the details of the candidates will be activated by the board, besides the exam schedule will also be issued.

There will be 100 questions in it. There will also be negative marking for RRB Group D exam. The admit cards for Group D have not been issued yet, but you will be required to follow the COVID 19 protocol in the exam hall.

