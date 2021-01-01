RRB Group D admit card, now can apply for these posts

RRB Group D Admit Card 2021: Applications were invited for recruitment to more than one lakh posts under RRB Group D in Railways. After the completion of the application process, a computer-based test was to be conducted, but due to Corona, it got delayed continuously. Now Admit Card for Computer Based Test may be issued soon. The notification for the issuance of admit card will come to know when the exam is due, as the schedule of the exam will be released before the issuance of admit card.

RRB Group D A total of 100 questions will be asked from all the subjects in the exam. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to attempt these questions. There will be 1 mark for every correct answer, while there will be negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Explain that this exam will be conducted in 15 languages ​​apart from Hindi and English language. Candidates will be able to download their admit card 4 days before the exam on the regional website of RRB through User ID and Password.

