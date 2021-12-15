RRB Group D Application Modification Link: RRB Group D: Railway Activated Group D Application Modification Link, How To Make Corrections In The Form – Activate RRB Group D Application Modification Link Direct Check Here

Highlights The Group D update link has been activated.

Candidates can amend the application.

Applications of 4,85,607 candidates were rejected.

RRB Group D application modification link activated: Railway Recruitment Board has activated the link for change of application for RRB Group D Exam 2021. Candidates whose application has been rejected due to photo and symbol can modify and re-sign the application by uploading the photo with the help of this link. Modification links have been activated on all RRB websites. This link will be active until December 26, 2021. Please note that 4,85,607 applications were rejected due to incorrect photo or incorrect symbol.



How to modify RRB Group D application



Step 1: First of all, the candidates go to the RRB website of their region.

Step 2: Click on the edit link on the website.

Step 3: Now log in by submitting the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Then upload and sign your photo.

Step 5: Print the application after completing all the procedures.

When will the exam start?

Group D exams are expected to begin on February 23. City, date of examination and SC / ST travel authority of Railway Group D examination can be checked and can be downloaded 10 days before the examination. After this, the admission card will be issued on all the regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board 4 days before the examination. Candidates can check and download the exam date, city and their tickets from the RRB website in their region by logging in with the help of registration number and date of birth.

It may be recalled that in 2019, the Railways had issued notification of Group D recruitment, through which a total of 1,03,769 vacancies would be filled in various units (RRB Group D Recruitment). Online application was filled from 12 March to 12 April 2019.