RRB Group D: Apply for government job under Group D in Railways, know where it reached

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to announce the RRB Group D Exam date soon. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in the exam will be issued 4 days before the exam. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card from the regional website of Railways. Let us inform that earlier this examination was to be conducted from April to June but it was postponed in view of the increasing Kovid-19 cases in the country. Let us inform that through this process, 103769 vacancies are to be recruited.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Date, Admit Card LIVE Updates Check Here

Railway Recruitment Board had already told that RRB NTPC Exam Group D exam will be conducted only after it is conducted. In this exam questions are asked from General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs. A total of 100 questions will be asked from these subjects and candidates will be given 90 minutes. Candidates keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CHECK HERE

UPSC: Left the job for UPSC exam, Shreyansh Kumat has already topped in the attempt