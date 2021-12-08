RRB Group D Exam Date: RRB Group D Exam Date Announced: Railway Group D Exam Date Announced, See Notice Here – RRB Group D Exam Date Announced Check Detailed Instructions Here

Date of RRB Group D Exam has been announced. After a long wait, the Railway Recruitment Board today announced the date of Group D examination. Group D exams are expected to begin on February 23. City, date of examination and SC / ST travel authority of Railway Group D examination can be checked and can be downloaded 10 days before the examination. After this, the admission card will be issued on all the regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board 4 days before the examination. Candidates can check and download the exam date, city and their tickets from the RRB website in their region by logging in with the help of registration number and date of birth.



The Board (RRB) has given another chance to the candidates whose applications were rejected due to wrong photo or wrong sign. Forms of 4,85,607 candidates were rejected due to incorrect photograph and signature. These candidates will now be able to re-upload the photos and sign in the form between 15th December 2021 to 26th December 2021 with the help of modification link.

How to download RRB Group D Admission Card



Step 1: Candidates visit the RRB website of their region.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Log in now with registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

It may be recalled that in 2019, the Railways had issued notification of Group D recruitment, through which a total of 1,03,769 vacancies would be filled in various units (RRB Group D Recruitment). Online application was filled from 12 March to 12 April 2019.