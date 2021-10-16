rrb group d exam preparation: rrb group d exam: learn rrb group d exam pattern, prepare with the help of these tips – rrb gr d exam sample tips and strategies

RRB Group D Exam Preparation: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the RRB Group D exam in December, which has been stalled for almost a year due to corona. The date will be announced a few days before the exam. This RRB Group D has a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts. The recruitment includes Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistants / Assistants in various Technical Departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Points Man etc.



The selection process for RRB Group D is in 2 stages. The first step is a computer-based test. At the same time, in the second stage, a physical performance test is performed. Candidates who pass the CBT get a chance to sit for the physical aptitude test. Candidates who pass the physical aptitude test are called for document verification, after which the candidates are appointed.

Exam sample

This exam will ask 100 questions in a computer based test. This CBT will be of 100 marks.

This test will have negative marking, 1 mark will be deducted for wrong 3 questions.

Candidates will be given 90 minutes for the exam.

The exam will ask 25 questions from Mathematics, 30 questions from General Intelligence and Logic, 25 questions from General Science and 20 questions from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

Examination syllabus



Mathematics

Number system, BODMAS, decimal, fraction, LCM, HCF, ratio and percentage, Mensuration, time and function, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, basic statistics, square root, root root , Age calculation, calendar and clock, pipe and basin etc.

Common sense and logic

RRB Group D General Intelligence and Reasoning in Analogies, Alphabet and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Vocabulary, Jumbling, Wayne Diagrams, Data Interpretation and Adequacy, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Guidelines, Statement-Reasoning And concepts etc.

General science

The General Science section asks questions from physics, chemistry and life sciences subjects. The level of these questions is equal to the tenth level of CBSE or NCERT.

Physics

These include units and measurements, laws of force and motion, function, energy and force, gravity, pressure, sound, wave, heat, friction, light-reflection, and refraction, current, electricity, magnetism, magnetic effects of electric current, scientific instruments. . Topics are asked, discoveries, important discoveries related to physics, energy sources, etc.

Chemistry

Chemistry courses include substances, molecules and molecules, molecular structure, chemical reactions and equations, periodic classification of elements, chemical bonding, oxidative reduction, combustion, ids, base and salts, electrolysis, carbon and its compounds, fuel, metallurgy, synthetics. Discovery of fibers and plastics, metals and non-metals, general facts and chemistry etc.

Biology

Introduction to Biology Department Biology, Classification of Organisms, Cytology, Genetics, Heredity and Evolution, Botany: State Classification of Plants, Plant Classes, Plant Tissues, Plant Tissues, Photosynthesis, Plant Hormones, Plant Diseases, Ecology and Environment, Pollution, Zoology: Animal Classification , Human blood, organs and organ systems, human blood and blood groups, human eye, nutrients, human diseases etc.

General awareness and current affairs

20 questions are asked in the General Awareness and Current Affairs section of the RRB Group D exam. These questions are about general awareness, science and technology, sports, culture, individuals, economics, politics. For its preparation, along with NCERT books, newspapers should be read daily.