RRB Group D Exam Preparation: RRB Group D Exam: RRB Group D Exam will be easy, first understand the entire syllabus – Tips and Tricks of RRB Group D Exam, Learn How to Prepare for Railway Group D Exam

RRB Group D Exam Crack Tips: The wait for the RRB Group-D exam is increasing, similarly the hassle of the candidates who have been preparing for this exam for the last 2 years has increased, but the date of the exam is not coming. However, the Railway Recruitment Board is expected to conduct the exam by December. If you have also applied for RRB Group-D, complete your preparation as this exam will not be easy. It is counted among the toughest exams in the country due to the number of candidates appearing for the exam. For Group-D this time, Railways has left 1,03,769 vacancies, for which more than 2 crore candidates have applied. Thus, there will be about 200 candidates for one post, making it difficult to pass the exam.



Go through the course first of all

If you are going to sit for any exam, it is very important to know the syllabus first. Once you have a good knowledge and understanding of the curriculum, you can prepare yourself vigorously. Some people start preparing without knowing the syllabus, so they have a lot of problems during the exam, if you don’t know the syllabus, you lose many important subjects. In such cases, candidates are advised to read and understand the syllabus thoroughly.

Prepare with full planning

This RRB Group-D exam has 100 marks, for which candidates have to try 100 questions. This means that each question will have 1 mark each. A total of 90 minutes will be given for this. It will ask 25 questions from General Science, 25 from Maths, 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning, and 20 from General Awareness and Current Affairs. Please note that the exam will have negative marking, in which one-third marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. That means 1 mark will be deducted for 3 wrong answers. Therefore, preparation has to be done with full planning.

Don’t give wrong answers

If you want to crack this test, remember that there is also negative marking, so you have to avoid giving wrong answers. If you are not 100% sure of a question, you can skip it and move on. Otherwise your time will be wasted and the number will be deducted for wrong answer. Since you will only get 30-35 seconds for each question, you will have to prepare yourself to answer correctly in less time.

Create math from NCERT’s book

It may be reassuring for you that this exam comes with basic level questions from the math section, but many times students start reading from heavy books for it. Then the concept doesn’t become clear and everyone starts to forget before the exam. So it is best to prepare from NCERT books. Take the help of old notes too.

Score in current events

In Group-D exam, 20 questions are asked from the current situation. This topic is the best topic for scoring. You don’t have to do much for this, but remember the main events of the last 1-2 years. For that you have to read daily newspaper, magazine. You have to do this on a daily basis. You can easily get 20 marks out of 20.

Solve old papers

If you want to prepare well for this exam, solve old question papers constantly. This will give you an idea of ​​the right pattern of paper. Also, you can prepare according to the subject. Solving old papers will also be a practice. At the same time, one can assess one’s own ability while solving old questions. Practice can also give you an idea of ​​how long the question is taking.