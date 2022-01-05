RRB Group D Exam: RRB Group D: Exam pattern and syllabus for better preparation

The RRB Group D exam will be conducted in different phases from 23rd February. A total of 1,03,769 vacancies will be filled for various posts in Group D through this examination conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board. The recruitment includes Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistants / Assistants in various Technical Departments (Electrical, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Points Man etc. If you are also preparing for this exam, know that this exam will be very difficult, as more than one crore candidates have applied for this exam. For exam preparation, it is very important for you to have complete knowledge of selection process, examination methods and syllabus.

Here is the selection process



The selection process for RRB Group D is done in 3 stages. It is divided into Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Performance Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV). The first stage is computer based testing. At the same time, in the second stage, a physical performance test is performed. Candidates who pass CBT get a chance to sit for the Physical Fitness Test. Candidates who have passed the physical aptitude test are called for document verification, after which the candidates are appointed.

Exam sample



This test will ask 100 questions in a computer based test. This CBT will be of 100 marks.

RRB Group D exam will have negative marking, 1 mark will be deducted for wrong 3 questions.

Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve all the questions in the exam.

The exam will ask 25 questions from Mathematics, 30 questions from General Intelligence and Logic, 25 questions from General Science and 20 questions from General Awareness and Current Affairs.

Exam syllabus



Mathematics



Number system, BODMAS, decimal, fraction, LCM, HCF, ratio and percentage, dimension, time and function, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, algebra, geometry and trigonometry, basic statistics, questions will be asked. Square root, original root, age calculation, calendar and clock, pipe and basin etc.

Common sense and logic



The main topics in this RRB Group D paper are analogy, alphabet and number series, coding and decoding, mathematical operations, relationships, syllogism, jumbling, vane diagrams, data interpretation and adequacy, similarities and differences, analytical reasoning, taxonomy, guidelines. – Logic and conjecture etc.

General science



The General Science section asks questions from Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences. The level of these questions is equal to the level of 10th standard of CBSE or NCERT. For this you have to understand the principles and formulas of science.

Physics



In this paper you will learn about units and measurements, laws of force and motion, function, energy and force, gravity, pressure, sound, waves, heat, friction, light-reflection and refraction, current, electricity, magnetism, magnetic effect. Topics are asked from electric currents, scientific instruments, inventions, important discoveries related to physics, sources of energy, etc.

Chemistry

The major subjects in the chemistry course are substances, molecules and molecules, atom composition, chemical reactions and equations, periodic classification of elements, chemical bonding, oxidation reduction, combustion, acids, salts and salts, electrolysis, carbon and its compounds, metals, compounds. Synthetic fibers and plastics, metals and non-metals, general facts and discoveries in chemistry, etc.

Biology



Introduction to Biology, Classification of Organisms, Cytology, Genetics, Heredity and Evolution, Botany: Plant Classification, Plant Morphology, Plant Tissue, Photosynthesis, Plant Hormones, Plant Diseases, Environment and Environment, Pollution, Zoology: Classification of Animals, Animal Tissues, Questions will be asked about human blood, organs and organ systems, human blood and blood groups, human eyes, nutrients, human diseases, etc.

General awareness and current affairs



20 questions are asked from the General Awareness and Current Affairs section of the RRB Group D exam. These questions are on General Awareness, Science and Technology, Sports, Culture, Personality, Economics, Politics. You should read the newspaper daily to prepare it along with the NCERT books.