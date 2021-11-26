RRB Group D News: RRB Group D Important Note: Great relief! RRB Group D Important Notice Government Result 2021 announced on rrbald.gov.in

Highlights Railway RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 has issued new instructions.

Opportunity to correct canceled application.

Admission will be issued soon.

RRB Group D Important Note: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued new instructions for Railway Group D Recruitment 2019. The Railways has issued a new notice to all the candidates whose applications were rejected due to incorrect photos and signatures. RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) will give all those candidates the opportunity to correct their photo and signature. This important information regarding RRB Group D recruitment has been issued by the official website of Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad, rrbald.gov.in.



The RRB has issued a notice stating that the revised link will be activated to correct the photo and signature of the candidates whose applications were rejected due to valid photo and / or signature only once. Also, candidates should be provided a scanned copy of their appropriate photograph and / or signature with CEN no. RRC-01/2019 ‘. That is, what kind of photo and signature should be in the application, information about the advertisement number ‘CEN No. RRC-01/2019 ‘.

When is the RRB Group D Modified Link activated?

The Board (RRB) will soon activate a modified link to correct the photo and signature on its official website. However, the notification issued by RRB did not specify the date and time of activation of the link. Therefore, candidates have to keep a constant watch on RRB’s websites.

RRB is giving one last chance

After this, these candidates will not be given a second chance, the Railway Recruitment Board has clarified in its notification. The notice states that “thereafter, the decision of the RRB regarding the validity of the photograph / signature will be final and binding on the candidates.” No application will be accepted after this.

rrb Group D Vacancy Details

It may be recalled that in 2019, the Railways had issued notification of Group D recruitment, through which a total of 10376 vacancies would be filled in various units (RRB Group D Recruitment). Online application was filled from 12 March to 12 April 2019. Applicants are now awaiting examination and admission.

When is RRB Group D Recruitment Exam? (RRB Group D Exam kab)

At present the Board has not issued any official notification regarding the schedule of Group D Recruitment Examination. It is speculated that RRB may conduct Group D examination in December 2021. The examination will be conducted in several stages on the lines of RRB NTPC. RRB Group D Admission is expected to be uploaded four days before the exam.

