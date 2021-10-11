rrb group d: rrb group d exam date: rrb group d recruitment exam date announced soon

Highlights RRB Group D CBT-1 Exam Date Coming Soon.

Admission will be given four days before the exam.

These important details will be available 10 days before the exam.

Date of RRB Group D Exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the CBT-1 dates for the Group D Recruitment Examination (RRB Group D Examination 2021). More than one lakh vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who had applied for RRB Group D recruitment are eagerly awaiting the exam dates which will end soon.



More than one crore people have applied for RRB Group D recruitment 2020. Their exams were earlier scheduled for April but were postponed due to corona virus (Covid-1). Now the dates of the first phase recruitment test will be announced on the official website of RRB rrbcdg.gov.in. Applicants will be selected on the basis of written test, physical test and document verification.

When can RRB Group D Recruitment Exam be held (When is RRB Group D Exam)

If media reports are to be believed, RRB Group D recruitment exam dates could be announced in the last week of October. Exams can be held in November-December 2021. Although the Board (RRB) has not yet made any official announcement regarding the dates of the exam. Candidates will be informed about the issuance of admission card through their registered mobile number and email ID.

Admission till when? (RRB Group D Admission Card 2021)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), according to its old pattern, can issue tickets on the official website four days before the Group D recruitment exam. In addition, details of the city and center of the exam will be given 10 days before the exam. Candidates will also be given a free travel pass along with their admission card, which will benefit the reserved category candidates.

RRB Group D recruitment exam dates will be announced here