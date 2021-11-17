RRB Jobs: RRB, Government Jobs 2021: Vacancies for 1,811 posts in Railways, Don’t let 10th passers miss the opportunity

RRB, Railway Recruitment 2021: For young people looking for government jobs (government jobs 2021), there are many vacancies in the railways. This space is filled by South Eastern Railway, East Central Railway and Southern Railway. South Eastern Railway is recruiting for 1785 posts. East Central Railway will be recruiting for 500 posts. At the same time, Southern Railway is recruiting 21 posts. The application has started and the last date for application is different. A total of 1,811 posts are being filled. All information is given below.



Railway Jobs: Here are the vacancy details



Bumper vacancies in the South Eastern Railway

South Eastern Railway has issued notification for recruitment of 1785 apprentice posts in Kharagpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Sini and Bondamunda workshops. Those who have passed 10th can apply for these posts. Online applications are being filled for this. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on RRC’s official website rrcser.co.in. The deadline to apply is December 15, 2021.

Direct link to apply.

Recruitment in East Central Railway

East Central Railway has issued direct recruitment notification for the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). The vacancies will be filled by 01 post of Orthopedist, 2 posts of Physician and 2 posts of GDMO. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of walk-in interviews. Interested candidates are required to apply as per the prescribed format given in the detailed notification and submit the place along with self-certified photocopy of the relevant documents by 10.00 am on the date of interview. The interview will be held at Central cum Super Specialty Hospital / ECR / Patna. The interview will be held at Central cum Super Specialty Hospital / ECR / Patna.

Click here for more information.

Vacancies for several posts in the sports quota

Southern Railway is recruiting up to Level-2 to Level-5 sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on the official website of Southern Railway rrcmas.in. The deadline to submit applications is November 30, 2021. The recruitment will be done for a total of 21 posts.

Click here for more information.