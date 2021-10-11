RRB MI Exam 2021: Notice regarding Skill Test and Translation Test released at rrbcdg.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

RRB MI Exam 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a notice regarding Stenography Skill Test and Translation Test to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Stenographer and other under Isolated & Ministerial Category vide Advertisement No. 03/2019. All the candidates who appeared in this test RRB MI Steno 2021 Skill Test Notice official website rrbcdg.gov.in Can check on.

As per the official notice, the link of center, date and shift notice will be made live on the website of all RRBs 10 days before the actual date of examination. Let us inform that the Stenographer Skill Test for Category 1 and 2 and Translation Test for Category 3 will be conducted by the Board from 27 October 2021. The admit card of the candidates for appearing in this test will be uploaded on the official websites of RRB 4 days before the date of examination. Whereas, category no. The date of Teaching Skill Test and Performance Test for 13 to 29 will be released later.

UPPCS: UPPCS has issued admit card for recruitment to these posts, download like this, exam centers have been built in these cities

RRB MI Steno Skill Test Pattern Talking about the speed of 80 words per minute for English stenography. There will be 50 transcriptions for this and only 10 minutes will be given to the candidates. At the same time, for Hindi stenography, the speed should be 80 words per minute. There will be 65 transcriptions for this and candidates will get 10 minutes. This exam will be conducted by RRB following all the instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19. All the candidates keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Bihar BEd Counseling 2021: Second list of Bihar BEd counseling, download your allotment letter like this

Through this process, 1665 posts including Junior Translator / Hindi Staff and Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant will be recruited. For this the written examination was conducted by the board from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020. At the same time, the board had released the scorecard and answer key of the online examination on 14 September 2021.