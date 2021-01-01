RRB MI Result 2020: Selection List and Score Card released for Ministerial and Isolated Categories. Download with these steps

RRB MI Result 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the scorecard and answer key of the online examination conducted for recruitment to the post of stenographer and other posts under isolated and ministerial category under advertisement number 03/2019. Along with this, the zone wise list of roll numbers of the successful candidates in the online examination has also been uploaded. The candidates who had participated in this exam can now download it from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board. RRB MI Result 2020-2021 can download.

The result has been released for Category No. 1 & 2 Stenography Test, Category No. 3 Translation Test and Category No. 13 to 29 for Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test. Whereas, Category No. 4 to 12 and 30, for which Skill Test/ Translation Test/ Performance Test/ Teaching Skill Test is not to be conducted, their result will be released at the time of Document Verification. All the candidates can check their result through these steps on the official website.

How to download RRB MI Result 2020

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘CEN-03/2019 – Link to view Score Card & Question Paper of Junior Stenographer (Hindi & English) and Junior Translator (Hindi)’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new one will be presented in front of you. Here login through your roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Now you can check and download RRB MI Result 2020.

Explain that through this process, 1663 posts including Junior Translator / Hindi Staff and Welfare Inspector, Chief Law Assistant will be recruited. For this the written examination was conducted by the board from 15 December 2020 to 18 December 2020. Candidates keep checking the official website for the latest updates of RRB MI Recruitment 2020.

