RRB NTPC 2021 Result: RRB NTPC 2021 Result for CBT 1 Exam Expected to Release Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2021 Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) RRB NTPC 2021 exam in 7 phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. The answer key for RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam was released and candidates could check their question paper and answer key from 16 to 23 August 2021.

First Phase Computer Based Test (CBT-1) for NTPC Posts in Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Railway Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Station Master, Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Train was conducted for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies of Clerk etc. More than 1.25 crore candidates had applied for this exam.

Here is the list of India’s top universities, engineering, MBA, law, architecture, pharmacy and medical colleges

The shortlisting of candidates for the second stage CBT will be based on the marks obtained by them in the first stage CBT and the choices of various posts opted by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduation. The score of first CBT will be used to shortlist the candidates for the second stage CBT as per their merit.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) may soon announce the RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2021. All the candidates who appeared in any one of the seven stages of RRB NTPC exam will be able to check RRB NTPC exam result 2021. The official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their login details to check RRB NTPC result 2021 for the first stage of the selection process.

RRB NTPC notification was released on 28 February. The applications for these posts were started on March 1 and March 31 was the last date. According to the official data, a total of 1,26,30,885 applications were received for this exam.

Recruitment of more than 45000 teachers soon, know how long the notification can be issued