RRB NTPC 2021: So many candidates will be shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT 1, the date of this process extended

Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for recruitment to 35,281 posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Train Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master on 28 December. RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam conducted in 7 phases from 2020 to 31st July 2021. More than 1.25 crore qualified candidates had participated in it.

The candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC 2021 exam (Phase 1 to Phase 7) are waiting for the official answer key and First Stage CBT result. Let us have a look at how many candidates will be shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT RRB NTPC 2021 Exam. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had mentioned in the official notification that the shortlisting of candidates for Second Stage CBT will be done keeping in view the Normalized Marks obtained by them in First Stage CBT and the educational qualification i.e. 10+2 or Graduation. It will be based on the choices of various posts.

The total number of candidates to be shortlisted from the first stage CBT will be 20 times. This number will be 20 times the number of posts notified community wise. More than 35,000 are going to be recruited under NTPC posts by Railway Recruitment Board. This means that 20 times more than 35,000 posts, i.e. more than 7 lakh candidates will be shortlisted for Second Stage CBT Exam. Candidates will be shortlisted as per their merit for Second Stage CBT using the normalized score of First Stage CBT.

If you had appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) examination conducted by RRBs in 7 phases that ended on 31st July 2021, the Railway Recruitment Boards are required to apply for a refund of the examination fee paid by the candidates at the time of their application. The process date has been extended. Now you can apply for fee refund till 7th September. In such a situation, such candidates for refund of examination fee, who have not applied yet, should apply as soon as possible.

