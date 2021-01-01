RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 Out at rrbbbs.gov.in Download Railway CBT PDF Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: There is good news for the candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC exam from 28 December 2021 to 31 July 2021 in seven stages as RRB Bhubaneswar and others have released a notice on the official websites. As per the notice, the RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key link will be available from 16 August at 8 PM to 23 August 2021. Candidates can view their question papers, responses and answer keys on the regional websites of RRBs from 16 August.

Candidates can also raise objection against the answer key along with the payment of Rs.50. 50 and bank service charges will be applicable for raising objection per question. RRB NTPC Objection Link will be available from 18th August to 23rd August 2021.

If the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid for such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate. Refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: How to download

First of all candidates go to the official website of RRB

Click on the given link to view the answer key

-Enter your details

– Click on ‘Login Button’

-Download NTPC Answer Key 2021

Take a print out of RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021

First, RRB will analyze all the objections and release the final answer key. After that, RRB NTPC Result will be released. RRB MI Result has also not been released. However, there is no official update regarding this.





