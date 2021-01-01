RRB NTPC Answer key 2021, Sarkari Result 2021: know here how to download RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key, check here – RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2021: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key, link will be activated here

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2021: The question paper and answer key of RRB NTPC exam will be released today, August 16 at 8 PM. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys from 8 pm on August 18. The last date to view the question paper and challenge the answer key is 23 August. Candidates who appeared for the RRB NTPC 1st Stage Computer-Based Examination from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021, can download the question paper and answer keys and raise objections against the answer keys.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has informed the candidates that “The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 per question in addition to the bank service charges. If the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid for such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate. Refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Candidates can pay the fee through Bank Rupay Debit Card, SBI Visa, Master Debit Card only. It is likely that after the release of RRB NTPC answer key and after the objections are filed by the candidates, RRB will release a final answer key and then the result of the exam. Answer Key Check Link rrbcdg.gov.in will be activated. RRB NTPC exam is being conducted to fill 35,208 vacant posts of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) in Indian Railways.

