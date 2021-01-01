RRB NTPC Answer key 2021, Sarkari Result 2021 Live: Download RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key, Check Result Date, Direct Link Latest Update here – RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 Live Updates: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key, this message is coming on the website

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Board, Non Technical Popular Category, CBT 1 for RRB NTPC 2019 has been completed. As per the latest update of RRB website, RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 will be released today- August 16, 2021 at 8 PM. The candidates who appeared for this exam and are waiting to check their answers can do so. www.rrbcdg.gov.in Apart from this, you can also check on other regional websites.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2021: Know how to raise objections

RRB has also informed that candidates will be able to raise objections to RRB NTPC answer key 2019 till August 23. The details of how to do this will be released later. Candidates should note that RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 The direct link to check will be given here once it is activated. RRB NTPC 2019 exam was conducted in seven stages. It ended on July 31, 2021. 35,000 posts are to be filled by this recruitment exam by RRB. Recently, the board also started the RRB NTPC 2019 fee refund process for the students appearing for the CBT 1 exam.

