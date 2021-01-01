RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021, Sarkari Result 2021 Live: Download RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key, how to rise objection Direct Link Latest Update here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 Live Updates: The answer keys of the candidates who have applied for government jobs under RRB NTPC in Railways have been released. Candidates will be able to raise their objections against the answer key from today, August 18. The link for this will be activated today. The link will be released on all regional websites apart from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates have to keep in mind that if you file an objection, then you will also have to attach the relevant document with it that why you have objection to the answer of the question.

Firstly visit the official website of RRB NTPC. Click on the link coming there to check RRB NTPC answer key. Now enter your registration details. Now click on the link of answer key. Now you will be able to download your answer key and question paper. Now check the answer key. RRB NTPC The link to file objection against the answer key will be activated today, August 18 at 8 PM. There you will have to give the complete solution of your question along with the answer. After that the fee has to be paid. Submit your challenge now. The last date to file objection is 23 August 2021.

