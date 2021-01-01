rrb ntpc Answer Key: rrb ntpc Answer Key: rrb ntpc Answer Key Download, Learn How To Challenge – rrb ntpc Answer Key Download, How To Challenge Online Through rrb.gov.in

You can also download question papers and response sheets

Opportunity to object to the answer key

Download link of RRB NTPC Answer: How to call RRB NTPC Answer? Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is issuing Answer Key for Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC Exam). A link to the answer key of NTPC exam will be available on various regional websites of RRB. In addition to the answer key, candidates can also download RRB NTPC question papers and response leaflets. In addition, candidates are also given the opportunity to challenge the RRB NTPC North Key.



The Railway Recruitment Board had issued a notice in this regard a few days back. It explains the method of raising objections on the North-Key. The required dates are given along with it. Learn all the important details …

RRB NTPC Answer Key Date: Important Dates

Link to question paper, answer and answer key will be activated – 16th August 2021 (from 8pm)

Questions, options and answer keys can be challenged – 18 August 2021 (from 8pm)

Deadline for filing objections – 23rd August 2021 (until 11.59pm)

How to challenge RRB NTPC North Key: This is the way

If you find any discrepancies in the question, option or answer-key, you can file an objection. This process needs to be completed online. Detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued along with the answer key on the respective regional website of RRB.

The process of filing an objection has to be completed within the time limit mentioned above. You will also have to pay a fee for this. 50 per question will be charged. Fees will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid.

Only candidates appearing for the examination can register objections. Fee payment will also be done online only. Fees can be paid through Rupee Debit Card or SBI Visa / Master Debit Card of all banks. No other bank’s Visa or Master Debit cards will be accepted.

The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam was conducted in a total of 7 stages from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. The final answer key will be issued once the objections to the answer key have been resolved. RRB NTPC results will be generated based on that.

Click here to read RRB NTPC answer key instructions.

