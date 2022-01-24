rrb ntpc Breaking News: rrb ntpc cbt 2 exam 2022 Notice: rrb ntpc cbt 2 exam will start from this day, new notice issued – rrb ntpc cbt 2 exam 2022 revised notice on rrbcdg.gov.in, check new exam dates, admission Give card and imp updates
Highlights
- Issued revised notification of RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam.
- Exams will not start from February 14.
- CBT-1 results were announced on January 15.
In fact, the RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam was earlier scheduled to take place between February 14 and 18. However, it has been decided to hold it from February 15 to 19. Apart from this, the examination will be conducted in a single phase. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date New Instruction Link is given below.
Exam city link can be activated on 03 February
For eligible SC / ST candidates in RRB NTPC CBT 1 the date of the exam city and travel authority and the link to view the download will be activated by 3rd February. Candidates can download it by visiting all RRB websites (RRB NTPC Exam City and Traveler Pass).
Find out when the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card will be released
The RRB NTPC second phase admission card will be uploaded on the official website 4 days before the exam. The information will be given through the website. Candidates can download tickets with the help of their login credentials. No candidate will be admitted in the examination center without admission card.
Level 2 3 4 5 and 6 separate second stage CBT
As suggested, there will be a separate second stage CBT at each level of the 7th CPC i.e. level 2 3 4 5 and 6. Candidates appearing for different levels and for different dates for CBT 2 will have a separate e-call letter for each level / date. All his / her examinations will be conducted in the same city but the examination center may be different.
CBT-1 results were announced on January 15
Out of the total 35,281 vacancies notified under NTPC, 7,05,446 candidates have been selected for CBT 2 examination. The result of RRB NTPC Stage 1 CBT-1 was announced on 15th January. The board said it has selected 20 times more vacancies at each pay scale as per the examination rules and instructions.
RRB NTPC CBT-2 Revised Exam Schedule Notice
UPTET Exam 2021
