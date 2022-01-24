rrb ntpc Breaking News: rrb ntpc cbt 2 exam 2022 Notice: rrb ntpc cbt 2 exam will start from this day, new notice issued – rrb ntpc cbt 2 exam 2022 revised notice on rrbcdg.gov.in, check new exam dates, admission Give card and imp updates

Highlights Issued revised notification of RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam.

Exams will not start from February 14.

CBT-1 results were announced on January 15.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Revised Exam Dates 2022 Notice: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Dates New Instructions Released. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the dates of Phase-II Computer Based Examination for 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) Recruitment. As per the revised examination instructions, RRB NTPC CBT 2 examination will now start from 15th February 2022. The notice is available on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.



In fact, the RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam was earlier scheduled to take place between February 14 and 18. However, it has been decided to hold it from February 15 to 19. Apart from this, the examination will be conducted in a single phase. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date New Instruction Link is given below.

Exam city link can be activated on 03 February

For eligible SC / ST candidates in RRB NTPC CBT 1 the date of the exam city and travel authority and the link to view the download will be activated by 3rd February. Candidates can download it by visiting all RRB websites (RRB NTPC Exam City and Traveler Pass).

CTET 2021: CBSE CTET Answer Sheet and Question Paper Issued, Download, Answer Key Coming Soon

Find out when the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card will be released

The RRB NTPC second phase admission card will be uploaded on the official website 4 days before the exam. The information will be given through the website. Candidates can download tickets with the help of their login credentials. No candidate will be admitted in the examination center without admission card.

Level 2 3 4 5 and 6 separate second stage CBT

As suggested, there will be a separate second stage CBT at each level of the 7th CPC i.e. level 2 3 4 5 and 6. Candidates appearing for different levels and for different dates for CBT 2 will have a separate e-call letter for each level / date. All his / her examinations will be conducted in the same city but the examination center may be different.

UP NHM Vacancies 2022: Applications started for more than 2900 vacancies of UP NHM, see full details here

CBT-1 results were announced on January 15

Out of the total 35,281 vacancies notified under NTPC, 7,05,446 candidates have been selected for CBT 2 examination. The result of RRB NTPC Stage 1 CBT-1 was announced on 15th January. The board said it has selected 20 times more vacancies at each pay scale as per the examination rules and instructions.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Revised Exam Schedule Notice