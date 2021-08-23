RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2021: Know here step by step how to raise objection and pay fees

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2021: RRB NTPC answer key will be released today, August 16. Under the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) of the answer key, the examination held from 28 December to 31 July for the job in the Railways will be released. Candidates can raise objection against any wrong answer. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 per question. Apart from this, banking service charge will also be applicable. If the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid for such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate. Refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB NTPC answer key: Know how to raise objections

Firstly visit the official website of RRB NTPC.

There RRB NTPC Click on the link given to check the answer key. Direct link is given below.

Now enter your registration details. Now click on the link of answer key.

Now you will be able to download your answer key and question paper.

Now check the answer key.

The link to file objections against the answer key will be activated on August 18 at 8 pm.

There you will have to give the complete solution of your question along with the answer.

After that the fee has to be paid.

Submit your challenge now.

The last date to file objection is 23 August 2021.







