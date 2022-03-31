RRB NTPC CBT 1 Revised Result 2021 Government Result Announced on Official Websites, Direct Link Here – RRB NTPC Revised Result 2021 Out: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Revised Result Announced, this is the link
So far, results have been declared for RRB Patna, Ajmer, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Allahabad and others. The Board has also issued cut-off Levels 2, 3, 5 and 6 with revised results of CBT-1. The CBT-1 examination was conducted in seven phases from 28 December 2022 to 31 July 2021. Candidates who have qualified for Railway Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) CBT-1 will now have to appear for the CBT-2 examination. The Railway Recruitment Board will soon announce the dates of RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams.
Learn how to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 results (How to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 results)
Step 1: First visit the official or regional website of Railway Recruitment Board.
Step 2: Click on the ‘CEN 1/2019 NTPC’ link on the home page.
Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Scorecard Link’ to check the results by salary level.
Step 4: Log in with your roll number, date of birth and security code.
Step 5: Shortlist of eligible candidates for RRB NTPC CBT 2 will open on the screen.
Step 6: Check and download your result.
Step 7: Candidates should take a printout of the result and keep it with them for further reference.
Revised RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021-22: Direct link here
RRB Territorial Website List
- Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
- Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in
- Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in
- Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in
- Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in
- RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
- RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in
- Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
- Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in
- Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
- Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
- Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in
- Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in
- Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
- Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org
- Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
- Bhubaneswar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in
- Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
- Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
- Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in
CBT-1 results were announced on January 15
Out of the total 35,281 vacancies notified under NTPC, 7,05,446 candidates have been selected for CBT 2 examination. The result of RRB NTPC Stage 1 CBT-1 was announced on 15th January.
