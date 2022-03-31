RRB NTPC CBT 1 Revised Result 2021 Government Result Announced on Official Websites, Direct Link Here – RRB NTPC Revised Result 2021 Out: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Revised Result Announced, this is the link

Education

15 seconds ago
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared RRB NTPC CBT-1 Revised Result 2021 (RRB NTPC Revised Result 2021). Candidates can check their updated scorecard by visiting the RRB official and regional website. The RRB has now selected 7 lakh candidates who will appear for the CBT-2 exams as per the results announced in January 2022. RRB NTPC CBT-2 may be held in May 2022. Below is the direct link to download RRB NTPC 2021 Scorecard.

So far, results have been declared for RRB Patna, Ajmer, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Allahabad and others. The Board has also issued cut-off Levels 2, 3, 5 and 6 with revised results of CBT-1. The CBT-1 examination was conducted in seven phases from 28 December 2022 to 31 July 2021. Candidates who have qualified for Railway Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) CBT-1 will now have to appear for the CBT-2 examination. The Railway Recruitment Board will soon announce the dates of RRB NTPC CBT 2 exams.

Learn how to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 results (How to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 results)
Step 1: First visit the official or regional website of Railway Recruitment Board.
Step 2: Click on the ‘CEN 1/2019 NTPC’ link on the home page.
Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Scorecard Link’ to check the results by salary level.
Step 4: Log in with your roll number, date of birth and security code.
Step 5: Shortlist of eligible candidates for RRB NTPC CBT 2 will open on the screen.
Step 6: Check and download your result.
Step 7: Candidates should take a printout of the result and keep it with them for further reference.

Revised RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021-22: Direct link here

RRB Territorial Website List

  • Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
  • Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in
  • Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in
  • Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in
  • Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in
  • RRB Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in
  • Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
  • Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in
  • Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
  • Muzaffarpur – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
  • Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in
  • Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in
  • Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
  • Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org
  • Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
  • Bhubaneswar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in
  • Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
  • Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
  • Chennai – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in
  • Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
  • Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org
  • Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

CBT-1 results were announced on January 15
Out of the total 35,281 vacancies notified under NTPC, 7,05,446 candidates have been selected for CBT 2 examination. The result of RRB NTPC Stage 1 CBT-1 was announced on 15th January.

General Knowledge Practice Tips: 8 effective tips to enhance general knowledge

