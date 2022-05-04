RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admission: NTPC CBT 2 Admission Soon, Details Here – RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admission will be released soon on RRB Website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon issue RRB NTPC Admission Card for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022. Admission tickets for RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be issued on all the regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Admission Card only by visiting the RRB website in their region. Candidates are required to log in with the help of application number and date of birth to download their admission card.The exam will be held on May 9 and 10. The board had recently announced the date of examination along with scorecards, shortlist status and CBT 1 question papers for the candidates.

How To Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admission Card



Step 1: First go to your region’s RRB website.

Step 2: Now click on the Admit Card link provided on the website.

Step 3: Submit your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it now and get a print out of the entry form for future reference.

Recently, the Ministry of Railways issued a warning about fake notification on CBT 2 exam dates. The fake notice claims that the exams were to be held on May 19, May 20 and June 14-16, 2022. The NTPC CBT 2 for Salary Levels 4 and 6 will be held temporarily on 9th and 10th May 2022, while the examination schedule for Salary Levels 2, 3 and 5 will be released later.

Let us know that the results of RRB NTPC CBT-1 were announced on March 30 and April 1, 2022 on the regional website of RRB in which 7 lakh candidates were selected for CBT-2. Now CBT-2 will be taken for these 7 lakh candidates.