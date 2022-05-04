RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admission: NTPC CBT 2 Admission Soon, Details Here – RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admission will be released soon on RRB Website
The exam will be held on May 9 and 10. The board had recently announced the date of examination along with scorecards, shortlist status and CBT 1 question papers for the candidates.
How To Download RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admission Card
Step 1: First go to your region’s RRB website.
Step 2: Now click on the Admit Card link provided on the website.
Step 3: Submit your application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it now and get a print out of the entry form for future reference.
Recently, the Ministry of Railways issued a warning about fake notification on CBT 2 exam dates. The fake notice claims that the exams were to be held on May 19, May 20 and June 14-16, 2022. The NTPC CBT 2 for Salary Levels 4 and 6 will be held temporarily on 9th and 10th May 2022, while the examination schedule for Salary Levels 2, 3 and 5 will be released later.
Let us know that the results of RRB NTPC CBT-1 were announced on March 30 and April 1, 2022 on the regional website of RRB in which 7 lakh candidates were selected for CBT-2. Now CBT-2 will be taken for these 7 lakh candidates.
Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India
#RRB #NTPC #CBT #Admission #NTPC #CBT #Admission #Details #RRB #NTPC #CBT #Admission #released #RRB #Website
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.