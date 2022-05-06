RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022: NTPC Admit Card Issued, Download From This Direct Link – rrb ntpc cbt 2 Admit Card 2022 Issued At www.rrbcdg.gov.in Direct Link To Download Here
Step 1- First of all go to the official website of RRB rrbcdg.gov.in.
Step 2Click on the Admit Card link on the homepage of the website.
Step 3- Now enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4- Your RRB NTPC CBT 2 ticket will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5- Download your ticket and print out for future reference.
Candidates should note that only those candidates who have passed CBT 1 will be allowed to appear in CBT 2 and only those candidates who have been issued admission card. CBT 2 exams will be held on 9th and 10th May. Candidates should not forget to bring their tickets for the examination. The results of CBT 1 were announced on March 30 and April 1, 2022. About 7 lakh candidates were selected for CBT2 through examination. Admission tickets have been issued to these 7 lakh candidates.
