RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022: For the convenience of NTPC exam candidates 65 special trains will be run across the country – rrb ntpc cbt 2 Exam 2022 Special trains to run on the day of examination

Considering the convenience of candidates sitting for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022, Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country on 9th and 10th May. Most of these trains will run on May 8, one day before the exams so that the students can reach the examination center on time in the morning and return home after the exams. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself tweeted this information.He said that on the backdrop of the exams to be held on May 9 and 10, special trains would be run across the country, the fare of which would have to be paid by the candidate himself. No concessions will be given in this. Recently, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had issued the exam city slip through their official website for the NTPC CBT 2 (RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022) exam. Candidates said that examination centers were provided in remote areas. Students were already demanding change of examination center for this. These special trains will run to different stations, the list of which is also released by the Board on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 has some special train times



1- Hazrat Nizamuddin (May 7) – Jabalpur (May 10) (Ferry)

2- Anand Vihar Terminal (May 8) – Prayagraj (May 9) (Ferry)

3- Delhi (May 8) – Jammu Tawi (May 9) (Ferry)

4– Delhi Sarai Rohila (May 8) – Bhagat Ki Kothi (May 9) (Ferry)

For more information on special train schedules, click on the link below …

Exam special train schedule