rrb ntpc Exam Details: rrb ntpc Exam Preparation Tips for rrb ntpc Stage-2 Exam

Preparation for RRB NTPC Exam: Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC Exam (RRB NTPC 2020-21) are now awaiting the results. A total of 35,281 NTPC posts will be filled in the railways through this recruitment drive, for which more than 1 crore applicants had appeared for the exam. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the results of the first phase of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment soon. In such cases, candidates who have appeared for the RRB CBT-1 exam should start preparing for the second phase of the exam without any delay.



RRB CBT-2 test sample

Total Questions- 120 This exam will ask 50 questions from general awareness. There will be 35 math questions. 35 questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning. Candidates will be given 1 hour 30 minutes for the exam.

RRB NTPC Course

Mathematics

Number system, decimal, fraction, LCM, HCF, quantity and quantity, percentage, mensuration, time and function, time and distance, simple and compound interest, profit and loss, elementary algebra, geometry, trigonometry, elementary statistics.

General awareness

National and International Significance, Sports and Sports, Indian Arts and Culture, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Sciences (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, History of India and World Physical, Social and Economic Geography , Indian Politics and Government – Constitution and Political System, India’s Space and Nuclear Program, United Nations and Other Important Global Organizations, General Environmental Problems and Environmental Problems in India, Basics of Computer and Computer Applications, General Summary, Transportation System in India, Indian Economy, Famous celebrities from India and the world, major government events, plants and animals in India, important government and public sector organizations in India, etc.

Common sense and logic

Consistency, Number and Alphabet Filling, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Vocabulary, Confusion, Wayne Diagrams, Puzzles, Data Adequacy, Statement-Conclusions, Statement of Action Courses, Decision Making, Graphs, Graphs Explanation etc.

Preparation Tips- In the RRB-NTPC exam, most students are concerned about CBT-2. Because it gives 90 minutes like CBT-1, but the number of questions is increased from 100 to 120. Today we will give you some special tips so that you can complete your preparation.

Proper practice plan

It is important to plan before preparing for this exam. Decide how to prepare the entire curriculum, what time to give to which subject, and what medium to use for study and revision throughout the day. If you prepare for the exam according to the right study plan, you will definitely succeed.

Practice the important topics

Candidates should analyze the syllabus of all the three departments (General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence) before starting the preparation. Prepare the topics that are important in it first. Your first focus should be on those topics. This is why questions are often asked in this exam. Below you can see the important topics by section.

Focus on time management

Students often skip questions due to lack of time in exams. So if you want to perform your best in this exam, you have to focus on your time management. In this exam, 120 questions have to be solved in just 90 minutes. So you have to take special care of the preparation time.

Practice old paper and give mock test

The best way to improve time management is to practice constantly. You have to practice the rules every day. For this you have to collect the documents of the previous few years and practice from them. With this you will also be able to understand the correct test pattern and also be able to evaluate your speed. In addition, take a daily mock test before the exam. If you take a mock test every day before the exam, you will know about the problems that come up while taking the exam, which you can try and improve.

Manually create and modify notes

If you want to crack this test, make notes and mind maps to remember the facts, instead of rotating by rot. Also keep repeating. Keep a notebook with you to remember the important points in all four sections. For example- record shortcut methods and formulas for the Quantitative Aptitude section or make notes for the important facts and general awareness and current affairs section. You can also easily use it for repetition.

Be stress free

Remember to always be stress free while preparing for the exam, so that you can reach your destination without any worries. Being under stress and preparing for exams can make you sick and after a while you will forget all the subjects you have studied. So don’t take too much stress, but calmly prepare for the strategy.