rrb ntpc Latest Update: RRB NTPC: Have you taken RRB NTPC exam for railway job? So see the important information – rrb ntpc Exam Fee Refund Extended Deadline for Submission of Bank Details

RRB NTPC Latest Update, RRB NTPC Exam Fee Refund: Railway Recruitment Board has released new update regarding RRB NTPC Recruitment Exam 2019. Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC recruitment examination conducted in a total of seven stages are being given another opportunity to submit bank details for refund of fees.



Candidates who have not yet submitted their bank details for refund of examination fee can fill up the bank details by going to the active link on the official website. The deadline for submission of bank details for fee refund has been extended to September 7, 2021.

Apply for a refund from here

Its link has been made available by the Board on rrbntpc.onlinereg.in. Candidates can apply for a refund by visiting this link and filling in the required details. Official instructions in this regard have been uploaded on the official website of the Board.

Last chance to submit bank details

According to the notice issued by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on its official website, “All the candidates who have not submitted the bank data for refund of fees are advised to submit the bank details again by 07.09.” Opportunity will not be granted.The notice further states that, “Refund will not be given if there are incorrect bank details given by the candidates.” RRB will not be responsible for the failure and no further consideration will be given in this regard.

rrb ntpc charges

Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Disabled and all women candidates were charged Rs 250 from RRB while other candidates were charged Rs 400. The full fee will be refunded to all these candidates after deducting the bank fee on providing the bank details for the refund of the fee.

When was the first stage exam held?

In fact, the RRB NTPC first CBT exam was conducted between 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. As per the rules of RRB NTPC Examination, the candidates who have appeared in the first phase of Computer Based RRB NTPC Examination are being given the benefit of fee refund.

Direct link to submit bank details

rrb ntpc New Notification

