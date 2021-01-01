RRB NTPC: Railways is refunding the fees of only these candidates, know whether you will get it or not

RRB NTPC: Railway Recruitment Board, NTPC has activated the link for the candidates to submit their bank account details to get the refund. Candidates who appeared in the First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) conducted in seven stages from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021, are entitled to get their examination fee refund. Such candidates will be required to provide their bank account details and IFSC code to get the refund. Candidates who have received the admit card but have not appeared for the exam are not eligible to apply for the refund. The last date for submission of bank details is August 31.

Candidates are advised to ensure that the Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC Code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. Modification of bank details will not be possible after submission. The Board will provide a help menu to get any clarification or assistance in case of any issue while submitting the bank details. No refund will be made if a candidate fails to furnish the Bank Account Details.

How to submit the bank details

To submit bank details, first of all visit the official website of RRB NTPC, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Click on the link to submit bank account details on the homepage of the website.

After clicking, a new page will open. Here the candidate has to login by entering his roll number, date of birth and OTP and captcha received on the registered mobile. Now a new page will open.

On the new page, the name in the bank account has to be submitted by entering the name, account number, and branch ifsc code.





