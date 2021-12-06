RRB NTPC Result 2021 Date: RRB NTPC Result 2021: How To Check RRB NTPC Result Here – How To Check Railway Recruitment Board Result By RRB NTPC Result 2021
Highlights
- RRB NTPC results will be released by January 15, 2022.
- More than 35,000 posts will be filled.
- CBT-1 was conducted in 7 phases.
RRB conducted the best computer test in 7 stages to fill more than 35000 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) posts.
RRB will be able to check the result of NTPC 2021 with these simple steps
Step 1: First go to your region’s RRB website.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit the registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
RRB NTPC Result 2021: CBT-1 Result may be released in January 2022
Here is the list of RRB Regional Websites.
– RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.in
– RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in
– Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in
– Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in
Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in
– Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
– Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in
– Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in
– Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
– Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in
– Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in
– Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in
RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Sample
The RRB NTPC 2nd stage examination will consist of Post-wise Computer Based Test Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skills Test. CBT-2 will consist of 35 multiple choice questions in Mathematics, 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning and 50 General Awareness questions. There will be a total of 120 questions and each one will have a score. This paper is to be completed in 90 minutes. At the same time, the typing skills test should have a typing speed of 30wpm in English and 25wpm in Hindi. Candidates who qualify for the typing test will have to appear for Document Verification (DV).
