RRB NTPC Result 2021 Date: RRB NTPC Result 2021: How To Check RRB NTPC Result Here – How To Check Railway Recruitment Board Result By RRB NTPC Result 2021

Highlights RRB NTPC results will be released by January 15, 2022.

More than 35,000 posts will be filled.

CBT-1 was conducted in 7 phases.

RRB NTPC Removal 2021 Date: The Railway Recruitment Board will publish the results of NTPC CBT 1 by January 15, 2022. The wait for the results of NTPC candidates (RRB NTPC Results 2021) is expected to end in the new year. The results will be announced by January 15, 2022 (possibly), Railways said in its notice. The results of the candidates will be published on the regional website of RRB. Candidates can view their results from the RRB website in their region.



RRB conducted the best computer test in 7 stages to fill more than 35000 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) posts.

RRB will be able to check the result of NTPC 2021 with these simple steps



Step 1: First go to your region’s RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Now submit the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

Here is the list of RRB Regional Websites.



– RRB Guwahati – rrbguwahati.gov.in

– RRB Jammu – rrbjammu.nic.in

– Kolkata – rrbkolkata.gov.in

– Malda – rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai – rrbmumbai.gov.in

– Muzaffarpur – rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

– Patna – rrbpatna.gov.in

– Ranchi – rrbranchi.gov.in

– Secunderabad – rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

– Ahmedabad – rrbahmedabad.gov.in

– Ajmer – rrbajmer.gov.in

– Allahabad – rrbald.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Sample

The RRB NTPC 2nd stage examination will consist of Post-wise Computer Based Test Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skills Test. CBT-2 will consist of 35 multiple choice questions in Mathematics, 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning and 50 General Awareness questions. There will be a total of 120 questions and each one will have a score. This paper is to be completed in 90 minutes. At the same time, the typing skills test should have a typing speed of 30wpm in English and 25wpm in Hindi. Candidates who qualify for the typing test will have to appear for Document Verification (DV).