RRB NTPC Result 2021: Final answer key and CBT 1 results to be released soon. Check here for latest updates

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) By RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 The result is likely to be released soon. According to media reports, the final answer key will be released by August 31. At the same time, the result of the examination can be released in the first week of September. all candidates RRB NTPC Result 2021 Board official website after releaserrbcdg.gov.in Can check on Candidates who successfully pass CBT 1 will be considered eligible to appear in CBT 2.

This exam was conducted in seven phases from December 2021 to July 2021 for the recruitment of more than 35 thousand posts by the board. However, the exam was postponed in April in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country. Then after the situation improved the last stage examination was conducted in July. Recently the board had also released the answer key for the candidates. For which the last date to file objection was 23 August 2021.

How to check RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board https://rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: After that click on the result link appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Here fill the required information and click on submit button.

Step 4: Now you can check and download your result.

Under this process, a total of 35,208 posts including Junior Clerk, Account Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Training Clerk, Ticket Clerk, Tropic Assistant and Goods Guard will be recruited. RRB NTPC notification was released on 28 February 2019. At the same time, applications were invited for these posts between March 1 and March 31. As per the official data, a total of 1,26,30,885 applications were received for this exam. For more information related to this recruitment exam, candidates can check the official website.

