RRB NTPC Result 2021: Railway RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Coming Soon, Understand CBT-2 Exam Sample-rrb ntpc Result 2021 Latest News, rrb ntpc cbt 2 Exam Sample Check

Candidates appearing for Railway Recruitment Board (Railway Recruitment Board) NTPC CBT-1 recruitment examination are awaiting their result (RRB NTPC Result 2021). The RRB had conducted the first phase computer best test in 7 phases to fill more than 35000 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) posts, the results of which will be announced soon.More than 1 crore candidates had appeared in the Railway Recruitment Examination held in various stages from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. Candidates who qualify for this examination will be called for CBT-2 (RRB NTPC CBT-2). Computer Best Test and Typing Skills Test (Post wise) will be conducted in Stage-2 examination.

Also read: RRB NTPC Result 2021: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result will be announced on these websites, see list

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Coming Soon (RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 kab)

The Board (RRB) may announce the RRB NTP results in the third or last week of October. However, the board will announce the date on its official website before announcing the results. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates of RRB NTPC.

Also read: RRB NTPC Result 2021: Awaiting announcement of RRB NTPC CBT-1 result, here is the update

Check out the RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam sample here

The RRB NTPC Phase II examination will consist of Post-wise Computer Based Test Eligibility Test (CBAT) and Typing Skills Test. In CBT-2, 35 multiple choice questions will be asked from Mathematics, 35 from General Intelligence and Reasoning and 50 from General Awareness. That means there will be a total of 120 questions and each question will have a number, which will have to be completed in 90 minutes. Also, the typing skill test should have a typing speed of 30wpm in English and 25wpm in Hindi. A typing test will be performed on the computer. Eligible candidates will have to appear for Document Verification (DV).

Also read: RRB NTPC Exam: Prepare for RRB NTPC Stage-2 exam, you will get good marks