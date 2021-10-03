RRB NTPC Result 2021: RRB NTPC Result 2021 Soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, 2.5 Lakh Candidates May get Shortlisted

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the result of CBT-1, Computer Based Examination for Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Posts. The NTPC exam was conducted in seven phases which started from December 28, 2020 and ended on July 31, 2021. Even as RRB has not released any official date for RRB NTPC Result, the window to raise objections for the answer key is closed. After this, the final answer key and result can be expected soon. .

According to media reports, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) can release the result by the end of the month. Around 2.25 lakh candidates will be declared successful in the CBT-1 exam. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in for official updates related to the exam.

Candidates who qualify RRB NTPC CBT 1 will appear for CBT 2. RRB NTPC exam was conducted after a long wait. A huge number of candidates had applied for this recruitment exam. More than 1 crore candidates had applied for 35,000 NTPC posts. Now the candidates are waiting for their result.

RRB NTPC Results 2021: Here’s how to download the result

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the website.

Step 3: Candidate should enter the requested information and press the submit button.

Step 4: The result of the candidate will be in front of them. Candidates can download it and also take a print out of it.

Candidates will be selected for RRB NTPC posts in four stages of recruitment – ​​CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test and Document Verification.

