RRB NTPC Result 2021: RRB NTPC Result 2021 to be declared on rrbcdg.gov.in soon

RRB NTPC Result 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) may announce the results for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) by next week. The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to make an official announcement regarding the result, however, according to media reports, the NTPC result may be released in the last week of September 2021. The Railway Recruitment Board will declare the results for all the seven phases held between December 28, 2020 and July 31, 2021. After the declaration of result, candidates will be able to check their result by following these steps.

Recruitment to so many posts of constable, this qualification should be there for application

RRB NTPC Result 2021: You will be able to download with these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RRB NTPC results link given on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Log in by entering other details including candidate registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: The result of the candidates will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Candidates download their result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates whose roll number/name will be there in the result list will be shortlisted for further recruitment process. RRB will also upload the score card and category-wise cut-off list. A total of 1.26 crore applicants had applied for RRB NTPC 2021 exam for 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard.

Agra resident Ankita used to study with her sister’s notes, finally topped the Civil Services Examination