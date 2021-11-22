RRB NTPC Result 2021: RRB NTPC Result Date: NTPC Result Date Coming Soon, Find Out Updates Here – RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result Date 2021 RRB NTPC Result 2021 Will Be Released Soon

Highlights NTPC results will be announced soon.

The exam was computer based.

More than 35,000 posts will be filled.

RRB NTPC Results 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board may soon announce the NTPC Exam Result Date (RRB NTPC Result Date). The RRB had conducted computer first best test in 7 phases to fill more than 35000 vacancies in Non-Technical Popular Category (RRB NTPC) posts, the results of which are expected to be announced soon. The Railway Recruitment Board will publish the results of NTPC (RRB NTPC Result 2021) on all the regional websites of RRB. Candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the RRB website in their region.



The RRB NTPC exam was conducted in various phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. More than 1 crore candidates had appeared in the Railway Recruitment Examination. Candidates who qualify in this examination will be called for CBT-2 (RRB NTPC CBT-2). The Phase-2 examination will be conducted on Computer Best Test and Typing Skills Test (Postwise).

How to check RRB NTPC Result 2021



Step 1: First of all, the candidates go to the RRB website of their region.

Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.

Step 3: Log in now with application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check it out now.

These are RRB websites

RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in)

Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org)

Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in)

Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in)

Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)

Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in)

Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

Bhopal (rrbbplpl.nic.in)

Gorakhpur (rrbgorakhpur.gov.in)

Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in)

Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

Secunderabad (rrbsecunabad.nic.in)

RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in)

Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in)

Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvanantpuram.gov.in)

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Sample

The RRB NTPC 2nd stage examination will consist of Post-wise Computer Based Test Aptitude Test (CBAT) and Typing Skills Test. CBT-2 will consist of 35 multiple choice questions in Mathematics, 35 General Intelligence and Reasoning and 50 General Awareness questions. That means there will be a total of 120 and each question will have a number, which must be completed in 90 minutes. At the same time typing skill test should have typing speed of 30wpm in English and 25wpm in Hindi. A typing test will be performed on the computer. Eligible candidates will have to appear for Document Verification (DV).