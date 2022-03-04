Education

RRB NTPC Result, Group D CBT2: Committee submits its report, decision will come soon – RRB NTPC Result RRB Group D CBT2 Complaint Committee submits report soon

18 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
RRB NTPC Result, Group D CBT2: Committee submits its report, decision will come soon – RRB NTPC Result RRB Group D CBT2 Complaint Committee submits report soon
Written by admin
RRB NTPC Result, Group D CBT2: Committee submits its report, decision will come soon – RRB NTPC Result RRB Group D CBT2 Complaint Committee submits report soon

RRB NTPC Result, Group D CBT2: Committee submits its report, decision will come soon – RRB NTPC Result RRB Group D CBT2 Complaint Committee submits report soon

The five-member high-level committee recently constituted by Indian Railways has submitted its report examining the complaints of candidates regarding RRB NTPC Result 2021 as well as RRB Group D. A decision may come soon. Therefore, it is expected that the results will be in favor of the candidates. Further examinations will be held only after the decision is taken. The Railway Ministry had set up a committee after the agitation of NTPC and Group D (RRB Group D) candidates. Candidates were asked to submit their complaints and suggestions by e-mail to [email protected] by February 16.

What is the point of RRB NTPC?
Following the announcement of NTPC CBT-1 results by RRB on 15 January 2022, the candidates were dissatisfied with the selection process. The students staged violent protests first on social media and then on the railway tracks. Candidates protested in many places including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In two days there was a great commotion in Bihar. Candidates sat on railway tracks, stopped trains and took control of railway stations. Candidates demand that the Board (RRB) reconsider the NTPC result.

Candidates say that if the same roll number was chosen for different levels, the results should have unique roll numbers. Candidates say that Railways has selected only one candidate for 10 posts. This has done injustice to more than half of the candidates.

Let us know that RRB NTPC CBT-1 exams were conducted in 7 stages from December 2020 to July 2021. About 14 million candidates sat for the exam.

READ Also  ESIC Dental College and Hospital, New Delhi Recruitment 2021 Walk in for 12 Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts

What about RRB Group D?
More than 1 lakh posts will be filled through Group D. Earlier, there was only one phase of examination, but the Railway Recruitment Board issued a notice on January 24 stating that CBT 2 will also be conducted now. Candidates were outraged by the sudden surge in the second phase and started agitation with NTPC candidates.

Difference between Judge and Magistrate: What is the difference between Judge and Magistrate? Know the rights and functions of both

#RRB #NTPC #Result #Group #CBT2 #Committee #submits #report #decision #RRB #NTPC #Result #RRB #Group #CBT2 #Complaint #Committee #submits #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  CBSE Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy Syllabus 2021-2022 (PDF)

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment