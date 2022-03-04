RRB NTPC Result, Group D CBT2: Committee submits its report, decision will come soon – RRB NTPC Result RRB Group D CBT2 Complaint Committee submits report soon

The five-member high-level committee recently constituted by Indian Railways has submitted its report examining the complaints of candidates regarding RRB NTPC Result 2021 as well as RRB Group D. A decision may come soon. Therefore, it is expected that the results will be in favor of the candidates. Further examinations will be held only after the decision is taken. The Railway Ministry had set up a committee after the agitation of NTPC and Group D (RRB Group D) candidates. Candidates were asked to submit their complaints and suggestions by e-mail to [email protected] by February 16.Following the announcement of NTPC CBT-1 results by RRB on 15 January 2022, the candidates were dissatisfied with the selection process. The students staged violent protests first on social media and then on the railway tracks. Candidates protested in many places including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In two days there was a great commotion in Bihar. Candidates sat on railway tracks, stopped trains and took control of railway stations. Candidates demand that the Board (RRB) reconsider the NTPC result.

Candidates say that if the same roll number was chosen for different levels, the results should have unique roll numbers. Candidates say that Railways has selected only one candidate for 10 posts. This has done injustice to more than half of the candidates.

Let us know that RRB NTPC CBT-1 exams were conducted in 7 stages from December 2020 to July 2021. About 14 million candidates sat for the exam.

What about RRB Group D?

More than 1 lakh posts will be filled through Group D. Earlier, there was only one phase of examination, but the Railway Recruitment Board issued a notice on January 24 stating that CBT 2 will also be conducted now. Candidates were outraged by the sudden surge in the second phase and started agitation with NTPC candidates.