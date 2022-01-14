RRB NTPC Result: RRB NTPC Result 2019: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Announced, see live link here – RRB NTPC Result 2022 for various regions announced, live link and latest updates here

RRB NTPC Result: RRB NTPC Result 2019: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Introduced, see live link here – RRB NTPC Result 2022 for various regions introduced, live link and latest updates here

Highlights RRB NTPC Result 2019 was launched.

Many regions are nonetheless awaiting outcomes.

Discover ways to examine outcomes.

RRB NTPC Outcomes 2019 Introduced: The Railway Recruitment Board has began publishing the outcomes of the primary section of Non-Technical Fashionable Class (RRB NTPC) recruitment in Railways i.e. CBT-1 on RRB’s regional web site. Candidates showing for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 examination can now examine their outcomes by visiting the RRB web site of their area. The Board (RRB) has introduced the primary outcomes for Chennai, Muzaffarpur, Siliguri, Bangalore and Bhubaneswar areas.



The RRB had earlier issued a notification that the Board (RRB) could publish the outcomes of NTPC Part I by January 15, 2022. A complete of 35281 vacancies of NTPC in Railways will probably be stuffed via this recruitment drive, for which greater than 1 crore candidates had appeared for the examination.

How one can examine RRB NTPC Result 2021: This is how

Step 1: Go to RRB’s official web site or regional web site.

Step 2: The outcomes link will probably be activated on the house web page, click on on it.

Step 3: PDF of chosen candidates for CBT-2 will open on the display.

Step 4: Discover your roll quantity by typing ctrl + f.

Step 5: To examine the scorecard, that you must enter the login particulars on the web site.

Here’s a record of RRB regional web sites, direct link to outcomes and reduce off

Direct link to RRB outcomes – Web site – Reduce-off

– Bhubaneswar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Result-CBT-I-CEN-01-2019-14012022

– Muzaffarpur Pradesh Outcomes – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in – Reduce-off

– Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in – Reduce off

– Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org – Reduce-off

– Chennai Area Outcomes – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in – Reduce-off

– Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in

– Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

– Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in

-Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

– Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in

– Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in

– Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in – Reduce off

– Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

– Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in

– Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in

-Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in

– Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in – Reduce-off

-Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

– Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

– Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in