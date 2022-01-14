RRB NTPC Result: RRB NTPC Result 2019: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Announced, see live link here – RRB NTPC Result 2022 for various regions announced, live link and latest updates here

RRB NTPC Result: RRB NTPC Result 2019: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Introduced, see live link here – RRB NTPC Result 2022 for various regions introduced, live link and latest updates here
Highlights
- RRB NTPC Result 2019 was launched.
- Many regions are nonetheless awaiting outcomes.
- Discover ways to examine outcomes.
The RRB had earlier issued a notification that the Board (RRB) could publish the outcomes of NTPC Part I by January 15, 2022. A complete of 35281 vacancies of NTPC in Railways will probably be stuffed via this recruitment drive, for which greater than 1 crore candidates had appeared for the examination.
How one can examine RRB NTPC Result 2021: This is how
Step 1: Go to RRB’s official web site or regional web site.
Step 2: The outcomes link will probably be activated on the house web page, click on on it.
Step 3: PDF of chosen candidates for CBT-2 will open on the display.
Step 4: Discover your roll quantity by typing ctrl + f.
Step 5: To examine the scorecard, that you must enter the login particulars on the web site.
Here’s a record of RRB regional web sites, direct link to outcomes and reduce off
Direct link to RRB outcomes – Web site – Reduce-off
– Bhubaneswar – http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in
Result-CBT-I-CEN-01-2019-14012022
– Muzaffarpur Pradesh Outcomes – http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in – Reduce-off
– Bangalore – http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in – Reduce off
– Siliguri – http://www.rrbsiliguri.org – Reduce-off
– Chennai Area Outcomes – http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in – Reduce-off
– Guwahati – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
– RRB Jammu – http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in
– Kolkata – http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
– Malda – http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in
-Mumbai – http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
– Patna – http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in
– Ranchi – http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in
– Secunderabad – http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in – Reduce off
– Ahmedabad – http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
– Ajmer – http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in
– Allahabad – http://www.rrbald.gov.in
-Bhopal – http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in
– Bilaspur – http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in – Reduce-off
-Chandigarh – http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
– Gorakhpur – http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
– Thiruvananthapuram – http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
