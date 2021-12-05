RRB NTPC Result: RRB NTPC Result 2021 Date: RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Date Announced, CBT-2 will start from February – RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 Date Released on rrbcdg.gov.in, Check CBT-2 Schedule

Highlights RRB NTPC result date announced.

The results will be announced in January 2022.

The CBT-2 exam will start in February 2022.

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 Date: Waiting for RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result Date is over. The Railway Recruitment Board will publish the results of RRB NTPC Stage-1 in January 2022. The Board has uploaded the important notice on the date of publication of its official website rrbcdg.gov.in on 5 December 2021.



The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will publish the Stage-1 Exam Result (RRB NTPC Result) for non-technical popular category recruitment in Railways on their official website rrbcdg.gov.in. In addition, candidates will be able to check RRB NTPC results on RRB’s regional website.

When is the RRB NTPC result?

According to the latest notification issued by Railway Recruitment Board, RRB NTPC results will be released on 15th January 2022 (probable date). The board will publish the results on the RRB’s regional website.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Date: CBT-2 Exam will be held in February.

The Board (RRB) has also released the schedule of RRB NTPC CBT-2 with date of CBT-1 result. As per the instructions, the eligible candidates in CBT-1 will have to appear in CBT-2, which will be held on 14-18 February 2022. The RRB has clarified that in view of the situation of Kovid-19, the examinations will be conducted as per the government guidelines.

The wait for more than 1.25 crore candidates is coming to an end.

Let us know that more than one crore 25 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB NTPC Computer Based Test (CBT-1) in 7 stages. Which was held from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. Eligible candidates in the first phase (RRB NTPC CBT-1) will be selected for the second phase (RRB NTPC Phase-2) CBT.

rrb ntpc Result Date Notice