RRB NTPC Result Update: RRB NTPC, RRB Group D Level 1 Exam Postponed, Committee to Consider Online Complaints and CBT-1 Result – RRB NTPC, Group D Level 1 Exam Postponed, Committee to Consider CBT 1 Result

Highlights RRB postponed NTPC and Level-1 exams.

Railways set up a committee to consider the NTPC outcome.

The report can be submitted on March 4.

RRB NTPC, RRB Group D Exam Breaking News: Following the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) postponing the RRB NTPC and Group D recruitment examinations, a five-member high-level committee has been set up to hear the objections of the candidates. Candidates are given an opportunity to lodge online complaints regarding RRB NTPC results and Group D (Level-1) recruitment process. Candidates can submit their queries and suggestions by email to [email protected] till 16th February.



Violent protest of candidates after RRB NTPC result

In fact, after the announcement of NTPC CBT-1 results by RRB on 15 January 2022, the candidates are dissatisfied with the selection process. The students staged violent protests first on social media and then on the railway tracks. Candidates protested in many places including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In two days there was a great commotion in Bihar. Candidates sat on railway tracks, stopped trains and took control of railway stations. Candidates demand that the Board (RRB) reconsider the NTPC result. Following this, it has been decided to postpone NTPC and Level-1 examinations.

Establish a high level committee to hear complaints and suggestions

The Railways has also set up a committee to look into the complaints of successful and unsuccessful candidates in the examinations conducted by various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), a railway official said. According to the official, the committee will submit a report to the Railway Ministry after hearing complaints and concerns from both the parties. After considering the candidates’ points, the committee may submit its recommendation report to the committee by March 4. This will include NTPC results procedure, shortlisting of CBT-2 and second phase CBT Group D recruitment in 2019.

Railways warn, recruitment may be banned permanently

On Tuesday, the Railways had issued a notice to the candidates that there would be a permanent ban on recruitment of people involved in other illegal activities including vandalism during the protests. The warning was issued against the backdrop of agitating candidates holding rallies on railway tracks in several places in Bihar. Check out the official instructions here

Railways said – 20 times more chances to give CBT-2

Let us know that RRB NTPC CBT-1 exams were conducted in 7 stages from December 2020 to July 2021. About 14 million candidates sat for the exam. Exam results were announced on 14th and 15th January 2022. Railways says it has offered CBT-2 to candidates 20 times more than the vacancies. So the candidates and experts say that the board has selected the candidate for the CBT 2 exam for many posts. This has done injustice to more than half of the candidates.

Members of the Inquiry Committee-

Deepak Peter, Chairman Chief Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board

Rajiv Gandhi Member Secretary, Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board

Aditya Kumar, Member Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway

Jagdish Algar Member Chairman RRB / Chennai

Mukesh Gupta Member Chairman RRB / Bhopal

Notice of RRB Committee